Mary Armendáriz Bustillos
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Mary Armendáriz Bustillos, of Berino, NM, a loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70 in Las Cruces, NM. She passed away surrounded by the love of her many friends and family. Mary was born on October 14, 1948 to Miguel and Amelia Armendáriz, in Berino, NM. Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Ramiro Bustillos, of forty-six years, her three children: Michael Ray, Christopher, and Patrick Eugene, six grandchildren (Briana Alexis, Jazmine Nichole, Mia Belle, Chris Matthew, Noah Daniel, and Jaden Patrick), and her sister Irma Armendáriz.
Mary retired from Gadsden Independent School District after 32 years, having proudly worked as an elementary school secretary at both Mesquite and Berino Elementary. She modeled a deep love and loyalty to the people in her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home and a funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019