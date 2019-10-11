|
Mary Bartlett
Las Cruces - Mary E. Bartlett 83 took her Lord and Saviors hand and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 8, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The first of four children she was born September 10, 1936 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Sherman and Nadine Stewart. Mary was deeply religious and loved reading scripture and would often be found reading her bible. She loved to discuss verses and her love for her Lord Jesus Christ. She often looked forward to the day she could look into the eyes of God. Her body had given up on her years ago due to numerous chronic diseases, but her mind was sharp. She would often say that God has been good to her and that things could be so much worse compared to others with illness or in distress.
At the time of her passing she lived at the Aristocrat Assisted Living Facility. She/we appreciated the care and love that she received there, and she created many bonds there with staff and residents alike.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jane Derr (Mike) of Boney Lake, Washington, Laura Valdez of Las Cruces, NM and Richard Bartlett of El Paso, Texas. Four grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, Lewis J. Terrell and Richard R. Bartlett, her father Sherman Stewart, her mother Nadine Vaughn, stepfather Dewey Vaughn, brothers Everett, Jimmy and Howard Stewart and son-in-law Narciso Valdez Jr.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019