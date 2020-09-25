Mary E. "Tina" FierroLas Cruces - Mary E. (Tina) Fierro, 71, of Mesilla Park, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.Mary E. (Tina) Fierro was born in Fowler, CO to Manuel T. and Mary E. Gonzales on December 26, 1948. She graduated from Mayfield High School in 1967. She married Albino R. Fierro (Al) on May 31, 1969 in Las Cruces, NM.During her life she completed Secretarial School and worked for the Urban Renewal. She was a stay at home mom, service desk employee for Gibson's Discount Store, LCPS School Cafeteria Server, Laundry Attendant, Volunteer CCD teacher, and a Home Health CNA.Mary E. (Tina) Fierro is survived by her daughters Carrie Ann, Christina Marie, her one and only treasured granddaughter Gabriella (Gabby) and her brother Manuel D. Gonzales (Sylvia).Mary E. (Tina) Fierro was preceded in death by her parents Manuel T. and Mary E. Gonzales, her Husband Albino R. Fierro, and her two sisters Lucille C. Montoya and Carolyn (Carrie) Telles.Pallbearers will be Ruben Telles, Ruben Telles Sr., Hipolito Fierro Jr., Orlando Fierro, Daniel Gonzales, Antonio Gonzales, Daniel Castillo, David Muniz.Honorary Pall Bearers, Norberto John Fierro, Don Montoya, Paul Fierro, Julian Gonzales.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. We will celebrate her life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM, 88005. The visitation will begin at 10:00am, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 11 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery, Mesilla, NM.The family would like to thank Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD, Fresenius Kidney Care, Memorial Medical Center, Mesilla Valley Hospice, and the exceptionally attentive staff at Casa Del Sol for their dedication and compassion while she was in their care.Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM, 88005.