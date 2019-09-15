|
Mary E. Thompson
Las Cruces - Mary Edythe Thompson
Feb. 23, 1926 — Sept. 10, 2019
Mary Edythe Thompson passed away Sept. 10, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born Feb. 23, 1926 in Washita, Okla. to Oscar Hunter Murphy and Minnie Melvina Murphy. She was the granddaughter of Oklahoma pioneers William and Perlina McKinzie.
Her husband, Robert A. Thompson, preceded her in death in 1991. She is survived by daughters Linda Gradyne Harris and her husband Jim, and Vina Gayle Dollarhide and her husband Dick. Her grandchildren are Jimmy Harris and wife Gigi, Christine Smith and husband Scott, Kellie Ross and Bill McMahon and wife Jennifer. Her great-grandchildren are Austin, Sarah and Mimi Harris, Stephanie Ross, and Kelly and Carly Strickland. She was beloved by five brothers and sisters, none of whom survive her. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.
She enjoyed a long career as a bookkeeper, and was a small business owner before she retired to Las Cruces in 1989. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served on the Finance Board and sang in the Senior Choir. She served as board secretary at Munson Senior Center and was a proud participant in the New Mexico Senior Olympics where she won medals in multiple events.
Memorial services will be held in the Chapel at Solstice Senior Living Center on
Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Jeanne Lutz will officiate. A reception will follow in the Activity Room. Cremation has taken place with private internment to be held later at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces. The family wishes special thanks to the staff at La Posada Hospice, especially to Juanita for her kind, gentle care.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019