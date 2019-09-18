Services
Mary Elizabeth Hudman


1963 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Hudman Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hudman

Las Cruces

- MARY ELIZABETH HUDMAN, age 56, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born to Lloyd Hudman and Mary Jane Pitzer on April 18, 1963, Mary Elizabeth was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Rick Guerrero; her mother, Mary Jane Lewis (Charley) all of Las Cruces; and a sister, Carrie Hill (Tony) of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Zorrida, Angel, Zeke, Jesus, Jasmine and Brianna Guerrero; her two special kitties, Snuggles and BB.

At Mary Elizabeth's request cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 18, 2019
