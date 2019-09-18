|
Mary Elizabeth Hudman
Las Cruces
- MARY ELIZABETH HUDMAN, age 56, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born to Lloyd Hudman and Mary Jane Pitzer on April 18, 1963, Mary Elizabeth was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Rick Guerrero; her mother, Mary Jane Lewis (Charley) all of Las Cruces; and a sister, Carrie Hill (Tony) of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Zorrida, Angel, Zeke, Jesus, Jasmine and Brianna Guerrero; her two special kitties, Snuggles and BB.
At Mary Elizabeth's request cremation will take place and no services will be held.
