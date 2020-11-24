1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Lucero
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Lucero

Las Cruces - MARY ELIZABETH (LISA) LUCERO, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a long fight with stomach cancer. She was 59 years old. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Refugia and Adolfo Carbajal, by her older sister, Margarita Carbajal, and by her brothers, Ruben and Lonnie-Joe. She is survived in legacy by her beloved husband of 36 years, Gerald; her three sons: Estevan, Jared, and Isaac; her grandson, Myles; her sister, Sylvia Genovese (Husband: Mike); her brothers, Rodolfo (Wife: Martha), Luis (Wife: Manuela), Raymundo (Wife: Ruthy), Armando (Wife: Genny), and Ernesto Carbajal (Wife: Becky); and by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Lisa was a woman driven by compassion, faith, and unquestionable devotion to her family. The love that she gave others was the success story of her life.

Lisa was a devoted wife, sweetheart, and best friend to her husband, Gerald. As the rock of their family, strength and dignity were her clothing. Her smile was like a warm hug that encapsulated grace, compassion, and hope. It was that beautiful smile that lit up his world for 36 wonderful years. Lisa will forever remain his joy, his tender night, and his starry Sky.

Lisa was a fierce Mama Bear - soft around the edges, with a spine of tempered steel. When trials were heavy, when adversity took the place of prosperity, when trouble thickened, Lisa's comfort could dissipate clouds of darkness and return peace to the hearts of her children. She was a light that brightened their path, the beacon that directed them home, and the purest love they have ever known. All that they are and ever hope to be, they owe to her unrelenting love.

Lisa blessed everyone she met with the joy she felt for life. She made the world a brighter, better place and leaves behind a legacy of love, dignity, and compassion. We forever remain shaken by the totality of our wife, our mother, our grandmother, our sister, and our friend, who was loved beyond words who will be missed beyond measure.

Due to the global pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved