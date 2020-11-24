Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Lucero
Las Cruces - MARY ELIZABETH (LISA) LUCERO, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a long fight with stomach cancer. She was 59 years old. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Refugia and Adolfo Carbajal, by her older sister, Margarita Carbajal, and by her brothers, Ruben and Lonnie-Joe. She is survived in legacy by her beloved husband of 36 years, Gerald; her three sons: Estevan, Jared, and Isaac; her grandson, Myles; her sister, Sylvia Genovese (Husband: Mike); her brothers, Rodolfo (Wife: Martha), Luis (Wife: Manuela), Raymundo (Wife: Ruthy), Armando (Wife: Genny), and Ernesto Carbajal (Wife: Becky); and by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Lisa was a woman driven by compassion, faith, and unquestionable devotion to her family. The love that she gave others was the success story of her life.
Lisa was a devoted wife, sweetheart, and best friend to her husband, Gerald. As the rock of their family, strength and dignity were her clothing. Her smile was like a warm hug that encapsulated grace, compassion, and hope. It was that beautiful smile that lit up his world for 36 wonderful years. Lisa will forever remain his joy, his tender night, and his starry Sky.
Lisa was a fierce Mama Bear - soft around the edges, with a spine of tempered steel. When trials were heavy, when adversity took the place of prosperity, when trouble thickened, Lisa's comfort could dissipate clouds of darkness and return peace to the hearts of her children. She was a light that brightened their path, the beacon that directed them home, and the purest love they have ever known. All that they are and ever hope to be, they owe to her unrelenting love.
Lisa blessed everyone she met with the joy she felt for life. She made the world a brighter, better place and leaves behind a legacy of love, dignity, and compassion. We forever remain shaken by the totality of our wife, our mother, our grandmother, our sister, and our friend, who was loved beyond words who will be missed beyond measure.
Due to the global pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
