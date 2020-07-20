Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Spencer



Las Cruces - Wife of the late Harry Spencer, daughter of Glenn A. and Mary D. Foss. Born in Hope Arkansas 6/18/1922-6/30/2020. Educated in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Lived 30 ½ years in Rhode Island and Massachusetts



Retired as an accountant. Moved to Las Cruces in September 1985. Member of Big Band Club. Survived by many friends that loved her, no relatives.



Cremation by La Paz Grahams Mortuary









