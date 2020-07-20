Mary Elizabeth Spencer
Las Cruces - Wife of the late Harry Spencer, daughter of Glenn A. and Mary D. Foss. Born in Hope Arkansas 6/18/1922-6/30/2020. Educated in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Lived 30 ½ years in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
Retired as an accountant. Moved to Las Cruces in September 1985. Member of Big Band Club. Survived by many friends that loved her, no relatives.
Cremation by La Paz Grahams Mortuary
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.