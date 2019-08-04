|
Mary Estella "Lita" Ramirez
Las Cruces - Mary Estella "Lita" Ramirez, 71, was called home to heaven after a 7-year battle with cancer, on July 27, 2019, at her home in Hatch NM where she was surrounded by her closest family. She was the toughest woman alive, even when her disease got tougher, she never stopped smiling and kept positive.
Lita was born on January 05, 1948 in Hatch, NM to Juanita & Alejandro Martinez. She dropped out of school at the age of 14 to help work & raise her siblings. She met the love of her life at the young age of 15 and they married when she was 22. She received her diploma at the age of 49 after raising all 6 of her children.
Her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces & nephews remember mom as a kindhearted, inspiring, patient, loving, gentle, caring, person who taught us how to cook, to be kind, work hard, never give up & to know that nothing is impossible. Mom always encouraged us to do our best. Mom was happiest in her kitchen cooking and surrounded by her family at the table. She was so afraid to leave her family although we knew she was tired and in pain. Although our hearts are broken, we will carry on her legacy and traditions and she will forever live on. She is extremely loved and will be greatly missed.
"Lita" is survived by her mother Juanita Martinez of Hatch, NM; her husband Sabino A. Ramirez, children, Sylvia-Las Cruces, Michael (Sylvia)-Las Cruces, Annette-Las Cruces, Anthony (Michelle)-Deming,
Sabino Jr. (Suleyca)-Las Cruces, Yolanda (Ryan)-Garfield, embraced daughter Debbie Martinez (Hatch). Lita was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 7 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her infant children, her Father, Alejandro Martinez-Hatch and niece Katrina.
A visitation, rosary, and mass will take place at The Lord of Mercy Catholic Church of Hatch, NM, following a burial at The Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 beginning at 9 am. A reception to celebrate Lita's life will follow at the Parish Hall.
The family of Lita and Sabino would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences. Mom will forever be missed and her smile, kind words and life lessons she taught us will forever live on.
