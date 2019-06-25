|
|
Mary F. A. Bird
Mesilla - Mary Frances "Tancy" Alexander Bird
(7/19/1941 - 6/3/2019)
The beautiful soul of Mary Frances "Tancy" Alexander Bird joined her loving and merciful God on June 3, 2019. The first born daughter of Mary Veitch and A.D. Alexander, she was born July 19, 1941 in La Mesilla, New Mexico. She was a diligent and loving big sister to six younger siblings; Eileen, Andrew, Christopher, Deborah, Gregory, and Roberta Kathleen. On May 3, 1962 she became the joyful bride of Willis Monroe "Dub" Bird Jr. and together they raised three devoted sons, Michael, Keith, and Steven.
Tancy was an active member of the parish of San Albino, Roman Catholic Church in Mesilla, serving on many committees throughout her life.
Tancy was always a hard worker who strived to excel. She represented Las Cruces High School at New Mexico Girls' State in 1959 and was the Co-Student Council President of the Las Cruces High School Senior Class of 1961. Later as a young wife and mother, she kept a home full of love and faith, supporting Dub as he served a term in the Air Force and then completed a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. When Dub graduated and was hired, first by the Forest Service and then the BLM, their travels took them to Farmington, New Mexico, Burley, Idaho, and then back to Las Cruces. Everywhere they went, Tancy participated in her church and community service organizations. She was a long-time member of the Junior Women's League. Tancy and Dub and their boys were active members of the
Catholic parishes in each of Dub's assignments. In Farmington, they served as pre-marriage mentors in the Roman Catholic Pre-Cana program. They threw themselves into supporting their sons' baseball activities - Dub as a coach and Tancy as their biggest cheerleader. They started the Burley Amateur Baseball Association and, upon leaving to be reassigned to Las Cruces, they were awarded a ceremonial key to the city of Burley in recognition of their dedication to the community.
When they returned to Las Cruces, Tancy resumed her education, earning both an AD and a Bachelor's degree in Education from NMSU. She taught Family and Consumer Science for over 20 years. She was named the New Mexico Young Home Economist of the year in 1987 and the New Mexico Family and Consumer Science Teacher of the Year in 2005. By the time Tancy retired from Zia Middle School, she had touched the lives of thousands of students as a caring and positive influence. She was loved, admired and respected by both coworkers and students.
Returning to Las Cruces in 1984 brought her back to her roots in the community and her love of family history. She was a proud descendent of Col. Albert Jennings Fountain and, as the co-curator of the Gadsden Museum, she helped her mother, Mary Veitch Alexander share information about her family and the history of Mesilla. Upon her mother's death she assumed full curatorship of the museum and enjoyed giving tours until very recently.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Dub Bird; her mother and father, Mary Veitch Alexander and A.D. Alexander; and one brother, Gregory Alexander. Survivors include her three sons, Michael Bird, FNP-BC (Lee), of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Keith Bird of Las Cruces, and Steven Bird (Lisa) of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren, Steven, David, and Erin Bird; five siblings, Eileen Betzen of Lewisville, Texas, Andy (Jean) Alexander of Katy, Texas, Christopher Alexander of La Mesilla, New Mexico, Debbie (John) Phillips of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Kathy (Tom) Foster of Mesquite, Texas; Jo Ann Koch sister-in-law of Dallas, Texas and sister-in-law, Tamara Alexander-Gomez, Las Cruces; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Alexander, Veitch, Fountain and Koch families.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7 PM at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle De Santiago in Mesilla. Tancy's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the same church. Inurnment of cremains will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Basilica of San Albino, PO Box 26 Mesilla, NM 88046 in Tancy's name for our Seminarians. Arrangements are being handled by Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 25 to June 26, 2019