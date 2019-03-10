Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Mary Martinez
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Las Cruces - MARY GONZALES MARTINEZ, age 85, of Las Cruces and formerly of Santa Clara, left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Casa Del Sol Senior Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 22, 1933 in Santa Rita to Juan and Petra Sandoval Gonzales. Mary cherished her grandchildren, was kind and generous, always willing to help others. She was a loving homemaker who always had food on her table for everyone to enjoy.

Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-six years, Abram E. Martinez; three sons, Abe Martinez, Raul Martinez and Henry "Tim" Martinez; a daughter, Irma Maez (Joe). Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, Eric and Jarod Martinez, Joseph and Valerie Maez, Preston Ruottinen, Adikus Martinez, Tim Martinez, Angelica Padilla, Adam, Hector Jr., Gabriel, Diego and Daniel Martinez; six great-grandchildren, Michael Torres, Dejhaila, Elias, Hector, Atticus, and Demetrius Martinez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Hector Martinez; one sister and a brother.

Visitation for Mary will begin at 6 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 7 PM with Deacon Ed Misquez officiating. At her request cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 10, 2019
