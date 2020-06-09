Mary H. Warnke
1943 - 2020
Mary H. Warnke

Las Cruces - MARY H, WARNKE, 76, died in her home Thursday, June 4, 2020 of heart failure. Born in 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and lived there with her parents until 1974 when she quit her job at the US Post Office and they moved to Roswell. In 1984 they moved to Las Cruces where Mary went to NMSU and received her BA with honors, a Crimson Scholar Graduate in 1989. Mary accepted short term Federal Jobs with OSHA and the OPM Office of Federal Investigations. In 199 Mary, became a Logistics intern and landed a position at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

After heart surgery in 2003 she accepted a medical retirement, and returned to Las Cruces. She leaves behind her fiancé Craig.

Cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

