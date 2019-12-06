|
Mary J. Borrego
Las Cruces - MARY J. BORREGO, a long-time resident of Deming and current resident of Las Cruces, entered eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on May 1, 1945 to Joe A. Jasso and Sarah Gallegos in Deming. Mary is survived by son, Juan Borrego Jr. and wife, Rachel of Deming, daughter, Cindy Borrego; son, Marcial Borrego and daughter, Sara Hernandez and husband, Bobby all of Las Cruces. She is also survived by sister, Flora Pinion and husband, Chava of Deming, along with 17 other brothers and sisters. Mary was a loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She had many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mary loved living a simple life, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved watching shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Wheel of Fortune, Little People, Big World and The Young and the Restless. Mary loved keeping up with the weather and informing her children about it daily. On Sundays, Mary enjoyed calling her local radio station to request songs that she enjoyed listening to. Throughout her life, she loved to rearrange her home by moving her furniture around frequently and she always displayed her prized collection of family photos. Gardening and cooking were an essential part of Mary's life. She loved sitting outside watering trees and cooking delicious, homemade meals for her family. She was very proud to talk about her children and grandchildren and share the wonderful things happening in their lives. Mary will be fondly remembered for her humor and motherly nature. She will be missed by all who love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe A. Jasso and Sarah Gallegos; daughter, Annette B. Olivas; grandson, Marcial "Chachi" Borrego; and great-grandson, Abel Johnson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana with the Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya officiating. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road.
