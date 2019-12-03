|
Mary L. Gutierrez
Las Cruces - Mary L. Gutierrez gained her wings on Wednesday, November 27th surrounded by her loving family. "God knew he needed a special angel at his Thanksgiving table this year". She was born on January 16, 1961 in Caseta, Mexico. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, loving companion, and a beautiful friend to all that knew her. She brightened up everyone's world with her bold and daring personality. She was preceded by her loving husband Alberto Gutierrez of 32 years and her father Ascencion Rodriguez who welcomed her with open arms for a joyful reunion. She leaves behind to remember her: Her daughters: Lisa (Eric) Padilla, Yaraldi Gutierrez, Her granddaughters: Jocelyn Lira and Anahi Padilla, Loving Companion Dennis Duran, Mother Lydia Rodriguez, Her brothers and sisters: Frank Rodriguez, Jesus (Irma) Rodriguez, Alma Romo, Paty (Steve) Rodriguez-Benevidez, also among many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She left a legacy as Ms.Mary for her passion working with many little minds and hearts when she worked at The Children's Garden for 15+ years, as well as for the love of her fur babies Dusty and Chiquita. A special thanks to the many family members and friends that helped support and cared for her during her time of need. Services will be held Monday December 9, 2019 Las Cruces First 5605 Bataan Memorial Las Cruces, NM 88012. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery 5140 W. Picacho Las Cruces, NM 88007. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019