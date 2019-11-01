|
|
Mary Lou Briones, 89, of Las Cruces NM, passed away on October 20, 2019 in El Paso TX.
Mary Lou Briones was born in Las Cruces, NM to Arnulfo and Emelia Manterola on October 4th, 1930. She went to school in Las Cruces and graduated from Las Cruces Union High School in 1948. She married Joe Briones on 12/12/1950 in Las Cruces. She worked as a bookkeeper for City Drug Pharmacy, Memorial Medical Center Pharmacy, and My Brother's Place Restaurant for over forty years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court of Santa Cruz #1298 for sixty-two years and an Altar Society volunteer for the diocese of Las Cruces.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, her second son Dr. David J. Briones of Orlando, FL, her sister Gloria Norman of Orland, CA and her sister Emelia "Baby" Garcia of El Paso, TX.
Mary Lou is survived by her children Rebecca Dominguez, John Briones and wife Yolanda, Louie Briones and wife Cheryl, Tom Briones and wife Susan, and many Grandchildren and great Grandchildren.
A rosary is scheduled for 7pm on November 6th at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home with visitation from 6pm to 7pm. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10am on November 7th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Burial service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home . To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019