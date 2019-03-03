|
Mary Lou Cadena Ramirez
Las Cruces - Mary Lou Cadena Ramirez "LouLou"
June 21, 1954 - February 26, 2019
With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our beloved mother Mary Lou Cadena at age 64. She died February 26, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 21, 1954 to Vicente & Francisca Cadena from Mesilla, NM where she was born and raised and was very fond of her town. She was a former employee and Supervisor for NM tourism department at the Anthony visitor information center, where she retired from. My mother was a giving person, she fed everyone who came to her home. She enjoyed her garden and flowers especially her favorite yellow roses. She enjoyed her grandchildren who always warmed her heart and her dog Shaggy, that she spoiled and were inseparable.
Those left to mourn her passing include her son Carlos Ramirez, daughter Rosanne Ramirez, seven grandchildren, Ricardo Fraire Jr., Santana Ortega, Viannae Ortega, Carlos R. Fernandez Ramirez, Alexa Ramirez, Vanessa Ramirez & Paris Rose Ortega. Four sisters Geniva Lucero, Gloria Molina, Josie Guzman and Terry Evaro; two brothers, Robert Cadena and Manuel Cadena as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins and in laws and a special niece that never left her side Patsy Lucero. Predeceased in death by her mother Francisca and her father Vicente Cadena, her brothers Rudy Cadena, Miguel Cadena & Vicente Cadena. Her sisters, Yolanda Esquivel & Isabel Sosa. Her special nephew Chris Saavedra, Gilbert Esquivel & Beatrice Rios, and niece Deborah Cadena. She was also preceded in death by her longtime partner, Fred Castaneda.
Pallbearers will be Robert Cadena, Michael Cadena, Ramon Ramirez, Patsy Lucero, Richard Lucero & Rudy Guzman. Our honorary will be Manuel Cadena, Roman Ortega, Ricardo Fraire Jr., Carlos Fernandez Ramirez.
A rosary will begin at 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 with a funeral mass to follow at The Basilica of San Albino Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Albino Cemetery. Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 3, 2019