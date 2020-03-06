Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Mary Favela
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Inurnment
Following Services
San Albino Cemetery
Mary Lou Favela Obituary
Mary Lou Favela

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MARY LOU FAVELA, age 70, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. She was born September 5, 1949 in Las Cruces to Ponce and Maria Peña Andrada. Mary Lou was a prep cook for Ray's Kitchen and NASA. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Michelle Villalobos of Las Cruces and spouse, Zachary Cadena of Chamberino; a sister, Corrine Padilla also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Juan Villalobos Jr., Mickaela Triviz, Alyssa Felguer, Aliyah and Jaylah Cadena as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margaret Ruiz and Oralia Astorga; two brothers, Luis and Roberto Andrada.

At Mary Lou's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 12, 2020 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in San Albino Cemetery.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
