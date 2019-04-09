|
|
Mary Rosales
Las Cruces - On March 21, 2019, the Lord called upon Mary G Rosales (88 years of age), our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She passed away at her home where she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born on July 25, 1930 in Muskegon, Michigan to Aniseto Gonzales and Ramona Avila.
In her younger years, Mary was a candy striper, she also was a cafeteria server for Immaculate Heart of Mary school in the early 70's. Mary was a devoted Catholic having strong faith and trust in God. She would always pray for those in need.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, Ramon Rosales Sr., son, Ramon Jr., and his wife Esther. Two grandchildren, Amanda Rosales Baker and her husband Shayne, and Matthew Rosales. Also, two great grandsons, Cylus Baker and Dylan Rosales.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Antonia G. Gonzalez.
The Holy Rosary is scheduled for Thursday April 11, 2019 at 2:00pm with the Memorial Mass to follow at Saint Genevieve's Catholic Church.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 9, 2019