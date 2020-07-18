Mary Valles
Las Cruces - MARY ISABEL TRUJILLO VALLES, of Las Cruces, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at her home. Mary "Chubby" was born in Mesilla, on May 3, 1942 to Johnny G. and Florencia Lucero Trujillo. She grew up in Mesilla, and graduated from Las Cruces High School went straight to work for Mountain Bell where she worked until her retirement it was US West. She also worked at Memorial General Hospital. Growing up Mary, sang with her brothers with the Midnights' her favorite song to sing was 1000 stars she played the alto saxophone was a drum majorette for LCHS. Music was a large part of her life
She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and especially mother to her four boys. She was professional at work but an amazing mom at home. And an amazing cook and making fresh tortillas daily. She is survived by her husband Jim Valles; brothers, Danny Trujillo (Linda) Rudy Trujillo (Olga) and Jaime Trujillo; her four sons, Robert Sean Gonzales, Jon Joseph Gonzales, Sal Lopez (Christina) and James Xavier Lopez, (Stormy Guzman) and her grandchildren, Cypriana, Dominic, James "Boogie" and Juneveah Lopez. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Lawrence and Johnny L. Trujillo.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and please wear your masks. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at San Albino Cemetery.
Honorary bearers will her sons Robert, Jon, Sal and James as well as her nephews, Michael and Richard Trujillo; Steve Pena, Rudy "Diggy" Trujillo, Denise Trujillo and Jacob Trujillo.
Special Thank you to Aleisha "Sissy" Reed for the amazing care you showed to our mother, Mesilla Valley Hospice for making this easier for our mother and our family and Facebook Group, Dementia Caregiver Support Group for all your great advice and help. God Bless you all. You all helped make our mother happy cared for and kept at home so that we could be with her in her last days.
