Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church,
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church,
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylou Espinosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylou Sedillos "Lulu" Espinosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marylou Sedillos "Lulu" Espinosa Obituary
Mary Lou Espinosa

Las Cruces - Marylou "Lulu" Sedillos Espinosa of Salem, New Mexico passed away at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 73. She was born in El Paso, TX to Jose Sedillos and Hortencia Villarreal. She worked in New Mexico Human Services for over 20 years. She enjoyed coloring, sewing, Mexican music, gatherings with family and friends.

Marylou is survived by her husband Jose Luis Espinosa, her son Gabriel A. Lucero sister Irene Rodriguez, brothers Henry Sedillos, Jessy Sedillos, Louie Villarreal, Micheal Villarreal, Ricky Armendariz and Robert Armendariz. Her sister in law Jenny Lucero and her grandchildren Gabriel Lucero Jr, Jacqueline Lucero, Crystal Lucero, Daniel Lucero Jr, Samantha Lucero and many nieces and nephews.

She preceded in death by her son Daniel T Lucero Jr, daughter Laura Jean Lucero, mother Hortencia Sedillos, father Jose Sedillos, ex-husband Daniel Lucero, sister Beatrice Sedillos, brothers Jose T. Sedillos and Edward Sedillos.

Visitation for Marylou will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, where a rosary will follow at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday April 23, at 10am also the same church, burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A reception to follow at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church hall.

The family will like to thank her nurses, caregivers, doctors for their dedication and support.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now