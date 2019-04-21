|
Mary Lou Espinosa
Las Cruces - Marylou "Lulu" Sedillos Espinosa of Salem, New Mexico passed away at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 73. She was born in El Paso, TX to Jose Sedillos and Hortencia Villarreal. She worked in New Mexico Human Services for over 20 years. She enjoyed coloring, sewing, Mexican music, gatherings with family and friends.
Marylou is survived by her husband Jose Luis Espinosa, her son Gabriel A. Lucero sister Irene Rodriguez, brothers Henry Sedillos, Jessy Sedillos, Louie Villarreal, Micheal Villarreal, Ricky Armendariz and Robert Armendariz. Her sister in law Jenny Lucero and her grandchildren Gabriel Lucero Jr, Jacqueline Lucero, Crystal Lucero, Daniel Lucero Jr, Samantha Lucero and many nieces and nephews.
She preceded in death by her son Daniel T Lucero Jr, daughter Laura Jean Lucero, mother Hortencia Sedillos, father Jose Sedillos, ex-husband Daniel Lucero, sister Beatrice Sedillos, brothers Jose T. Sedillos and Edward Sedillos.
Visitation for Marylou will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, where a rosary will follow at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday April 23, at 10am also the same church, burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A reception to follow at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church hall.
The family will like to thank her nurses, caregivers, doctors for their dedication and support.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019