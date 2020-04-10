|
|
Matilde M. Medina
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MATILDE MARTINEZ MEDINA, age 93, of Las Cruces and formerly of Anthony entered eternal life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born, February 10, 1927 in Chamberino to Pablo and Leonor Appelzoller Martinez, Matilde was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Jesus R. Medina (Linda) of Houston, TX., Pablo L. Medina, Ramiro Medina (Renaye) all of Las Cruces, and Adrian Medina (Grace) of Dewey, AZ; two daughters, Cecilia Acosta of Anthony and Camilia Martin (Tom) also of Las Cruces; a brother, Manuel Martinez (Lily) of La Union, and a sister, Micaela Sandoval (Tomas) of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include nineteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Medina was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Celia Mora; son, Eduardo Medina; brother, Moises Martinez; two sisters, Minerva Martinez and Magdalena Ramirez; two sons-in-law, Jose Mora and Ruben Acosta.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 9:25 AM Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Inurnment of cremains will be held in a private ceremony at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020