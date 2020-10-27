1/1
Matthew Dominic Paz
Matthew Dominic Paz

Albuquerque - Matthew Dominic Paz, 23, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1997 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Jerry & Ellen Paz. We are grief stricken by his passing. He graduated from Arrowhead High School and was living in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the time of his death.

Matt was a quiet friendly soul, but once you got to know him he would talk forever. He was full of trivia, random facts, and had a unique sense of humor. Matt had a way of relating to all people and a talent for taking the time to visit with people individually. Matt loved to cook for his family and friends and took delight in serving great tasting meals.

Matt enjoyed camping and the outdoors, but mostly socializing over a good food. Matt had many family dogs that all loved him back, particularly Frankie. He raised dairy heifers in 4H during middle school. Matt enjoyed playing the drums, swimming, and riding his mountain bike.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert Corbin, Marie Leasure Corbin, George Paz and Angela Narvaez Paz, as well as his uncle Robert Paz. He is survived by his parents Jerry & Ellen Paz, his brothers Kenny and Joseph Paz, as well as his twelve aunts & uncles and thirty-four cousins. Visitation for Matthew will be held at the Basilica of San Albino on Thursday October 29 from 11am-11:30am with funeral services to follow. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
