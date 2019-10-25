|
Matthew Virag
Las Cruces - Matthew Lawrence Virag—29 years old, was born May 26, 1990 in Albuquerque, NM and passed away October 21, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM
Matthew had a big loving heart and beautiful soul. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend and doggy dad who was loved by all. He loved hiking and going on adventures. He loved shooting and collecting guns. He especially enjoyed teaching his family and friends how to shoot and having someone to go shooting with him. Matthew was a talented artist, he enjoyed drawing, painting, creating tattoo designs and getting tattoos. Matthew was currently working as a security guard at Security Concepts. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He loved talking to people at his posts and always had a positive attitude and always tried to make everyone smile. Matthews family and friends were truly blessed by his presence and will be missed dearly.
Matthew is survived by his Mother, Jacqueline Virag, stepdad Ronald Quintana, brother Eric, sisters Lauren, Joslyn, and Amber. He is also survived by his biological father, Lonnie, his grandmother Natalia and nephew Damian. Also, survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and his dog Rocky.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence Jr and Viola Virag, his maternal great grandparents, Lawrence Sr and Ida Virag and Estanislado and Enriquetta Jacquez, and paternal grandfather Bennie.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 30th, 2019 at La Paz-Graham Funeral home from 9-10AM with a funeral service to follow at 10AM, cremation will follow the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To send the family condolences visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019