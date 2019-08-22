|
|
Maude Rathgeber
Alamogordo - Maude Rathgeber, 96
Maude (Oliver) Rathgeber, 96, passed away August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The Rathgeber family has entrusted the care of their dear mother to the Scenic Chapel at 1334 Scenic Ave. in Alamogordo, where the visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 5-7 pm.
Services will be held at the Cuba Avenue Church of Christ in Alamogordo, Saturday, Aug. 24th at 2:00 pm, Al Maxey officiating, followed by a graveside service at Monte Vista Cemetery.
To view the full obituary in it's entirety, and to sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 22, 2019