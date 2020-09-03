Maurice Hearne
Las Cruces - Maurice Hearne entered eternal life on August 25,2020. Maurice passed at home surrounded by loved ones. Maurice is preceded in death by his mother Claudia Meeks, Father Otis Hearne, first wife June Wood, second wife Josephine Pyeatt, son Don Hearne, son-in-law Ken Martin, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his daughter Maurine Martin, stepsons Larry York (Shirley York) and Steve York (Cindy York), seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Maurice was born August 14, 1923 in Seagraves, Texas, the youngest of nine children. He grew up and resided in West Texas for most of his life. He worked for Hearne motor freight line making deliveries to stores in Lubbock, Denver City, and other small towns in West Texas. Many times when local ladies heard he would be picking up supplies in another town they would ask him to bring them back things like thread for their sewing. Maurice served in the military and worked on the front lines with the medic's unit during World War II. When he returned from war, Maurice went back to work for Hearne motor freightliners in Lubbock, he then worked for another freightliner in Odessa, Tx before opening his own transfer and storage business. When Maurice returned to Seagraves, TX he went into farming, working the red clay dirt of west Texas to produce cotton and wheat. Maurice could fix almost anything and took pride in this ability. When he would go out, Maurice always made sure he looked his best with nice slacks and shirt, his boots and cowboy hat. He loved going on adventures with his wife Jo in their RV. They went to many beautiful places and made great memories. Maurice loved animals especially; horses, dogs and his kadiddy (kitty cat) friend Samantha. Anyone that was lucky enough to know Maurice knew he loved cracking jokes to make someone smile and loved chocolate. He moved to Las Cruces NM in 2006, where he spent the remainder of his years.
Maurice will truly be missed by many. The family would like to thank Mesilla Valley Hospice for their assistance and his caregivers that helped make his days as easy and wonderful as possible. A private service was held at Morning Star United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Alzheimer's foundation
