Mavis Schlotfeldt
Las Cruces - Mavis Irene Schlotfeldt, of Las Cruces, passed away at her home Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by family.
Mavis was born Nov. 3, 1930 in Claire City, South Dakota to Carl Gehard Loney and Margaret (Ercink) Loney. After graduating from Lidgerwood High School in 1948, Mavis and her twin sister Marlys, left home to attend business school.
On Sept. 2, 1952, Mavis married her high school sweetheart, John (Jack) Schlotfeldt in the Bethel Lutheran Chapel in Claire City, South Dakota. They had seven children: Mark (Liz), Peggy, Kathy (Jerry Denney), Janie (Joey Rios), Susan, Jackie and David (Stacy).
In 1965, her family moved to New Mexico. Meticulous in all her work, Mavis not only raised her seven children, she also worked at Memorial General Hospital in several different departments. She also put her office skills to work in her husband's vacuum cleaner business.
In her spare time, Mavis loved planting flowers. There was never such a thing as too many flowers! She also sewed, did beautiful embroidery and baked everyone's favorite desserts! Her family was everything to her and she was deeply involved in all their lives. She especially enjoyed her 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mavis is survived by her seven children and her sister Elaine Little of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 63 years, her parents Carl Gehard and Margaret, and her twin sister Marlys.
A memorial service will be held at the Las Cruces Church of Christ on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m.
Thank you to La Paz-Graham Funeral Home and Hospice Care for their services and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the can be made in her name.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019