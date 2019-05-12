|
|
Max Johnson
- - Max Johnson passed away on May 7, 2019 at the age of 97 surrounded by family and friends.
Born August 4,1921 in Frost, TX to Ruby & J.B. Johnson. As a young boy, Max went to live with his grandparents (Luther & Violet Crosby). His grandfather was a renowned Pioneer of the Mesilla Valley on the family farm south of Mesilla Park where he learned to farm and raised cotton and alfalfa. Max attended school at Brazito grade school, where he rode his horse to school, and Las Cruces Union High School.
Max married Jo Griffin on Easter Sunday April 25, 1922 and she was his partner and love of his life for 72 years. He is survived by his 2 daughters ( Sandra Johnson and husband Truman) (Candice Hansen and husband Eddie), 4 grandchildren ( Tim, Joni, Jim, and Kemberlee) and 3 great Grandchildren Tyler, Gunnar, and Cooper as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
His first love was farming which he did throughout his life. He started a cattle feeding operation and trucked them to the stockyards in Los Angeles. He recognized the need for a good truck stop with amenities so he built Western Texaco Truck Stop and the Circle Cafe on Picacho Street. He designed and built the first strip Mall in Las Cruces on North Main, The Triangle Trade Center and opened The Golden Bee Hobby Shop. He then opened the Foodarama grocery store on North Main. Later he developed a mobile home subdivision on Dona Ana Road. Still farming alfalfa but added lettuce, onion and chili. He had his pilot's license and purchased 3 airplanes during his lifetime.
Max loved the great outdoors and made many pack trips with his friends.
He and Jo enjoyed many trips driving a covered wagon and mule team in Texas and Arizona. They had great adventures together and made many friends along the way.
Max was a member of FFA in school, of the New Mexico Reserves during the war, of the Las Cruces Elks Club, and of the Dona Ana County Sheriffs Posse of which he was the last remaining charter member. He was also a proud member of the Colorado Mule Riders Association where he enjoyed the annual rides with great group of fellow mule riders from all over the USA.
He had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed everything he did in his life especially a good cigar.
Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetary on Tuesday, May 14 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cowboys for Cancer, PO Box 202, Dona Ana, NM 88302 or on line C4CR.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019