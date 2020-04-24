Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Maximiliano Aguirre
La Mesa - MAXIMILIANO AGUIRRE, age 78, of La Mesa entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 8, 1941 in Inde, Durango, Mexico to Mauricio and Juanita Barraza Aguirre. Maximiliano worked as a farm laborer and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include four sons, Emiliano Aguirre of La Mesa, Blas Aguirre (Laura) of Las Cruces, David Aguirre (Michelle Evaro), and Baltazar "Walter" Aguirre all of La Mesa; two daughters, Lupe Ontiveros (Pedro) of Vado and Juanita "Jenny" Palomares (Noel) also of La Mesa; two brothers, Jose Aguirre of La Mesa and Cecilio "Chilo" Aguirre of Indio, CA; two sisters, Ester Garcia (Alfredo) of Englewood, CA and Francisca "Panchita" Ballesteros of Durango, Mexico. Other survivors include twenty-three grandchildren twenty-one great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maximiliano was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margarita H. Aguirre on March 25, 2019; and a sister, Paula Beltran.

Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
