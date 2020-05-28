Melba Coyne
1932 - 2020
Melba Coyne

Las Cruces - Melba Coyne, eighty seven years of age was born in Alamogordo, NM on August 27, 1932 She passed away on May twenty third in Las Cruces, NM at Mountain View Hospital.

She went to school in Roswell, NM and graduated from Roswell high school in June of nineteen fifty. She had so much fun in high school she asked the principal if she could stay another year.

She married Harry A Coyne on February 20, nineteen fifty three at St Peter church in the rectory.

Melba worked for the telephone companies in a variety of jobs and retired as a right of way agent in nineteen eighty two. She had thirty eight years of service.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents, Nola and David Buckner, her sisters Fern Whisler, Elaine Savoy, Imogene Brabham and brother David.

Melba is survived by her husband of sixty seven years and her children, Michael (Charlotte,) Timothy, Patrick ( Rebecca,) Deena Schmidt( Chuck, ) Kelly (Larry Romero) and brother, Steve.

Melba is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Melba was a very active person in politics, kiwanis, Sunday school, and always the strength of her family and a true friend.

A service of internment will be held at a later date in Roswell, NM.

Arrangement are by LaPaz Grahams at 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM

ONCE UPON A TIME

ON A COLD WINTER NIGHT

THE STARS FORMED A LINE

TO BRING A PAIR OF YOUNG PEOPLE

TOGETHER BY CHANCE

A MEETING THAT WOULD GROW AND BECOME ROMANCE

THAT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME

WOULD BECOME A UNION

THAT WOULD LAST A LIFETIME

THROUGH THICK AND THROUGH THIN

THE LOVE WOULD NOT DIE

AND WOULD LEAD TO THIS DAY

OF SIXTY SEVEN YEARS OF FAMILY

AND BONDS THAT WOULD NOT BREAK

A COYNE BUCKNER STORY






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

