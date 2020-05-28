Melba CoyneLas Cruces - Melba Coyne, eighty seven years of age was born in Alamogordo, NM on August 27, 1932 She passed away on May twenty third in Las Cruces, NM at Mountain View Hospital.She went to school in Roswell, NM and graduated from Roswell high school in June of nineteen fifty. She had so much fun in high school she asked the principal if she could stay another year.She married Harry A Coyne on February 20, nineteen fifty three at St Peter church in the rectory.Melba worked for the telephone companies in a variety of jobs and retired as a right of way agent in nineteen eighty two. She had thirty eight years of service.Melba is preceded in death by her parents, Nola and David Buckner, her sisters Fern Whisler, Elaine Savoy, Imogene Brabham and brother David.Melba is survived by her husband of sixty seven years and her children, Michael (Charlotte,) Timothy, Patrick ( Rebecca,) Deena Schmidt( Chuck, ) Kelly (Larry Romero) and brother, Steve.Melba is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Melba was a very active person in politics, kiwanis, Sunday school, and always the strength of her family and a true friend.A service of internment will be held at a later date in Roswell, NM.Arrangement are by LaPaz Grahams at 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NMONCE UPON A TIMEON A COLD WINTER NIGHTTHE STARS FORMED A LINETO BRING A PAIR OF YOUNG PEOPLETOGETHER BY CHANCEA MEETING THAT WOULD GROW AND BECOME ROMANCETHAT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIMEWOULD BECOME A UNIONTHAT WOULD LAST A LIFETIMETHROUGH THICK AND THROUGH THINTHE LOVE WOULD NOT DIEAND WOULD LEAD TO THIS DAYOF SIXTY SEVEN YEARS OF FAMILYAND BONDS THAT WOULD NOT BREAKA COYNE BUCKNER STORY