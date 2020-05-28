Melba Coyne
Las Cruces - Melba Coyne, eighty seven years of age was born in Alamogordo, NM on August 27, 1932 She passed away on May twenty third in Las Cruces, NM at Mountain View Hospital.
She went to school in Roswell, NM and graduated from Roswell high school in June of nineteen fifty. She had so much fun in high school she asked the principal if she could stay another year.
She married Harry A Coyne on February 20, nineteen fifty three at St Peter church in the rectory.
Melba worked for the telephone companies in a variety of jobs and retired as a right of way agent in nineteen eighty two. She had thirty eight years of service.
Melba is preceded in death by her parents, Nola and David Buckner, her sisters Fern Whisler, Elaine Savoy, Imogene Brabham and brother David.
Melba is survived by her husband of sixty seven years and her children, Michael (Charlotte,) Timothy, Patrick ( Rebecca,) Deena Schmidt( Chuck, ) Kelly (Larry Romero) and brother, Steve.
Melba is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Melba was a very active person in politics, kiwanis, Sunday school, and always the strength of her family and a true friend.
A service of internment will be held at a later date in Roswell, NM.
Arrangement are by LaPaz Grahams at 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM
ONCE UPON A TIME
ON A COLD WINTER NIGHT
THE STARS FORMED A LINE
TO BRING A PAIR OF YOUNG PEOPLE
TOGETHER BY CHANCE
A MEETING THAT WOULD GROW AND BECOME ROMANCE
THAT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME
WOULD BECOME A UNION
THAT WOULD LAST A LIFETIME
THROUGH THICK AND THROUGH THIN
THE LOVE WOULD NOT DIE
AND WOULD LEAD TO THIS DAY
OF SIXTY SEVEN YEARS OF FAMILY
AND BONDS THAT WOULD NOT BREAK
A COYNE BUCKNER STORY
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.