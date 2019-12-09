|
Melissa Maese Amaro
Las Cruces - Melissa Maese Amaro (51), native of Las Cruces, passed away, unexpectedly, on December 4, 2019 with her family at her side. Melissa was born on November 16, 1968 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A graduate of Mayfield High School, New Mexico Highlands University, and the University of California, Davis (U.C. Davis). Melissa's professional career spanned 25 years of service to the public through various health-related positions and assignments within the US Government - Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, State Department, and the Peace Corps. Her passion for public service and serving the underserved took her to several assignments in California, New Mexico and South Africa. Her undying love for New Mexico brought her home to serve as a clinical provider and clinic manager for the Ben Archer Health Center (East Las Cruces). Prior to serving with the Ben Archer Health Center, Melissa worked at the McAfee Army Health Clinic, White Sands Missile Range as a Physician Assistant from 2009-2018.
Melissa's love of travel and world culture took her to many countries over the years allowing her to set foot in: South Africa, France, Germany, Australia, Thailand, and the Marshall Islands, …just to name a few. Everyone who was part of Melissa's daily life got a chance to share in her travels upon her returns as she was quite the novice photographer with her iPhone. On any given day, you would see Melissa wearing one if not several of her silver and turquoise jewelry pieces she had acquired over the years.
Melissa always found time to spend with her family and friends while fulfilling her passion of serving others. She enjoyed having holiday parties for the family which brought numerous loved ones together for good times, laughter, dancing and great food. Melissa was always ready for a quick trip to El Paso for some quality time with her goddaughter, Adrianna Cecile and some of her sister's famous tacos or to hit the road to Silver City for a day visit with Nina Rita and brother Jason.
Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; Cecilia and Jose Amaro, and her brother, Luke. She is survived by her brother, Jason Amaro, nephew, Brock, niece, Zoe, sister-in-law, Candace; all of Silver City, New Mexico. Also survived by her sister, Vanessa C. Amaro-Hinojosa, niece, Adrianna Cecile, brother-in-law, Armand; all of El Paso, Texas. Melissa also was a loving "Nina" to five godchildren: Ashley Rae, Krystal, Adrianna Cecile, Gabriel, and Freddy.
A celebration of Melissa's life will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey, Dona Ana, NM. Rosary begins at 10 a.m. immediately followed by mass. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
