Melvin Lee Allen Jr.
Las Cruces - MELVIN L. ALLEN JR., was born September 29, 1963 to Melvin and Doris Allen in Alexander City, Alabama. Melvin received his formal education through the Department of Defense and Las Cruces Public School System, and numerous college courses. Where he excelled in his studies. Melvin is a graduate of Mayfield High School.
Melvin accepted Christ as his Savior with St. James AME Church, Goodwater, Alabama and Embry Chapel AME Church, Elizabethtown, KY., where he expressed a desire to be a servant for the Lord at an early age. Melvin truly loved the Lord.
Melvin was employed with the Department of Defense at White Sands Missile Range where he served dutifully for 34 plus years. In his leisure, he enjoyed playing and coaching basketball where he excelled in High School. Melvin was a true sportsman and loved fishing with his son and daughter. Melvin enjoyed helping others and spending time with his children and family.
Survived by his parents, Melvin & Doris Allen Sr.; his devoted companion of 20 years, Yvonne Rice; a daughter, Amiah Allen; three, sons, Jaylen Allen, Melvin "Skyy" Allen III, and Durrell Allen; a sister, Latanya Allen; one brother, Gerry Allen and wife, Michelle; nephews, Avery and Tra Allen; great-nephew, Kyrie Allen as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melvin Jr., was truly blessed and departed from this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his loving grandparents Nathaniel and Luella Allen and John E. and Mary Lewis Leonard, aunt, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for Melvin Jr., will begin at 2 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Service is scheduled for 3 PM. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 25, 2019