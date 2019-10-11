|
Melvin Lehman
Las Cruces - Melvin Victor Leham 61, passed away peacefully, at home, on October 7, 2019. Vic was born September 11, 1958, in Hobbs, NM to Melvin and Dorothy Lehman. He retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department.
Vic was a great outdoorsman. Being outside hunting, fishing or just being around a campfire with family and friends, was when he was the happiest.
Vic is survived by his wife Sherri Lehman, son, Lee Lehman, daughters; Kristy Lehman, Chelsea Riley, and Cassie Carmichael. He is also survived by five grandchildren, John Lehman, Rex Glenn, Zoey Thurlo, Tommy Thurlo, Allison Lehman, and special friends Ed, Debbie, and Jake St. John.
Vic is preceded in death by his first wife Darla Lehman, His parents, and sister Barbra.
