Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Lehman


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Lehman Obituary
Melvin Lehman

Las Cruces - Melvin Victor Leham 61, passed away peacefully, at home, on October 7, 2019. Vic was born September 11, 1958, in Hobbs, NM to Melvin and Dorothy Lehman. He retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department.

Vic was a great outdoorsman. Being outside hunting, fishing or just being around a campfire with family and friends, was when he was the happiest.

Vic is survived by his wife Sherri Lehman, son, Lee Lehman, daughters; Kristy Lehman, Chelsea Riley, and Cassie Carmichael. He is also survived by five grandchildren, John Lehman, Rex Glenn, Zoey Thurlo, Tommy Thurlo, Allison Lehman, and special friends Ed, Debbie, and Jake St. John.

Vic is preceded in death by his first wife Darla Lehman, His parents, and sister Barbra.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now