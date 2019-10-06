|
|
Mercedes Luna
Las Cruces - Mercedes T. Luna, 79, long time resident of Las Cruces was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on January 14, 1940, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mercedes was a fanatic of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mexican Soccer ball. She was a cook for La Posta Restaurant for over 20 years and will be missed dearly by all those whose lives she touched.
Mercedes is survived by her six children, daughters Sylvia Luna of Albuquerque and Minerva Luna of Las Cruces, sons Alfonso Luna Jr. (wife Claudia) of Las Cruces, Ernesto Luna (Gregoria Alvarez) of Las Vegas, NV, Jorge Luna (wife Mary Jane) of Albuquerque and Gustavo Luna of Las Cruces. Her loving niece/daughter Blanca Jimenez (husband Juan Carlos), 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alfonso Luna, parents Jose and Ernestina Trujillo, sisters Esperanza Barncastle and Luz Gonzales, brothers Armando and Priscilliano Trujillo and Great-great grandson Roman De La Cruz.
A funeral rosary will take place on Monday October 7, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home beginning at 7:00 pm, with viewing from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held for her Tuesday October 8, 2019. Please log onto the www.getzcares.com for details regarding the funeral mass. Cremation will take place following and she will be put to rest with her Loving husband Alfonso Luna in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Loya Jr. Roberto Loya, Harry Miley, Jacob Miley, Ernesto Luna and A. Emmanuel Luna. Honorary Pallbearers will by Joshua Miley and Jonathan Loya all grandchildren of Mercedes.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019