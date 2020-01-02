|
|
Merlina A. Robledo
Las Cruces - Merlina A. Robledo of Las Cruces, NM passed away at age 63, and was granted her angel wings by joining our heavenly father on Sunday, December 15th 2019. She was born in Bicol, Sorsogon, Philippines on October 23rd,1956. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and great friend to many who absolutely adored her. She is survived by her husband,Guillermo Robledo; her son, Christopher A. Garcia; her two daughters, Maria D. Garcia and Christina S. Garcia; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 siblings Raquel, Rosalia, Domingo and Marites.
Her interest included spending quality time with her family, traveling, playing bingo (which she often got lucky.) She also devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver at Tresco and was a genuine friend to her clients and co-workers. She took her job seriously but also had a great sense of humour and could easily make others laugh. She was a natural charmer. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
Her Memorial service will be held at St.Genevieve's Catholic Church located: 100 S. Espina St Las Cruces NM 88001. Services will start at 11:30am Saturday January 4th, 2020.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020