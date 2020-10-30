1/1
Merlinda Torres
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merlinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merlinda Torres

Garfield - It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, MERLINDA TORRES. She was born to Lilia Sanchez and Epimeno Casares on July 12, 1941 and passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She married Juan Torres, October 31, 1959, they would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on October 31, 2020.

She was a lifelong resident of Garfield, NM and retired as a teacher's assistant for Hatch Valley Public Schools. She was a wonderful teacher, touching the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless students. She was a caring person who was always willing to help.

Survivors include her husband, Juan Torres, 3 sons, Anthony Torres (Sandra), Johnny Torres (Patty), Peter Torres (Renee) and a daughter, Linda Torres (Donnie). Other survivors include 9 grandchildren, Isaac, Anthony, Eric, Nicole, Elyssa, Michael, Kim, Wesley, Andy and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Mary Helen and Virginia, and 2 brothers Rudy and Paul. Merlinda is preceded in death by her Mother - Lilia Sanchez-Wasson, Father - Epimeno Casares and Brother - Anastacio Sanchez.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Mesilla Valley Hospice Staff. They were very caring and helpful during this difficult time.

At her request cremation has taken place. Inurnment of cremains and a Memorial Service in her honor will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneral-chapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved