Merlinda Torres
Garfield - It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, MERLINDA TORRES. She was born to Lilia Sanchez and Epimeno Casares on July 12, 1941 and passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She married Juan Torres, October 31, 1959, they would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on October 31, 2020.
She was a lifelong resident of Garfield, NM and retired as a teacher's assistant for Hatch Valley Public Schools. She was a wonderful teacher, touching the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless students. She was a caring person who was always willing to help.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Torres, 3 sons, Anthony Torres (Sandra), Johnny Torres (Patty), Peter Torres (Renee) and a daughter, Linda Torres (Donnie). Other survivors include 9 grandchildren, Isaac, Anthony, Eric, Nicole, Elyssa, Michael, Kim, Wesley, Andy and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Mary Helen and Virginia, and 2 brothers Rudy and Paul. Merlinda is preceded in death by her Mother - Lilia Sanchez-Wasson, Father - Epimeno Casares and Brother - Anastacio Sanchez.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mesilla Valley Hospice Staff. They were very caring and helpful during this difficult time.
At her request cremation has taken place. Inurnment of cremains and a Memorial Service in her honor will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneral-chapelslascruces.com