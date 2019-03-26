|
|
Micaela Franco Martinez
Las Cruces - Micaela Franco Martinez, 85, of Las Cruces, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1933 in Meoqui, Chuihuahua, Mexico. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a woman of rooted deep faith and prayed her rosary daily. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.
Micaela is survived by her four children. Sons Carlos Martinez and wife Laura of Glendale, AZ, Lorenzo Martinez and wife Jenny of Las Cruces, NM, Gilbert Martinez and wife Noel of Colorado Springs, CO and by her daughter Rita Villalobos and husband Javier of Peoria, AZ. Micaela is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose Martinez, brother Jesus Franco and sister Guadalupe Pillado.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home where a prayer vigil will follow at 7PM. The funeral mass is at 1:00 PM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church. Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 526-2419.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 26, 2019