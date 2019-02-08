Services
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
MICAELA ZAMORA JIMENEZ, age 91, of Las Cruces passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born August 8, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Juanita Ozegeda and Juan Zamora. Micaela was a homemaker and a member of St. Albert the Great Newman Center.
Survivors include two sons, Hilario Jimenez, Jr. (Virginia) of Las Cruces and Cristobal Jimenez (Lisa) of Corpus Christi, TX; fuve daughters, Janie Gonzales (Santiago) of Overgaard, AZ, Cecilia Torres (Bobby) of Hatch, Maria Elena Sarabia (Michael), Ida Briseno (Felipe) and Rosa Chavez (Ralph) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, twenty-four great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Micaela was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hilario T. Jimenez in 2010; an infant daughter, Rosa Jimenez; a son, Raymond Jimenez; two grandsons, Hilario Jimenez III and Michael Steve Sarabia, Jr., brother, Samuel Zamora and sister, Rebecca Espinoza.
Visitation for Mrs. Jimenez will begin at 1:30 PM Friday (today), February 8, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 PM with the Reverend Alex Ureña officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 8, 2019
