Michael Douglas Black
Las Cruces - The Lord called Michael Douglas Black Home on February 18, 2019 at the age of 49. Michael passed away at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Michael was born on February 11, 1970 at Watson Army Hospital, location Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Douglas and Gayle Black.
Michael confessed to Christ and was baptized at Bethel Second Baptist Church on 405 E. Hadley Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Michael loved his church, his Pastor, the members and doing God's work. Michael served as a Trustee on the Trustee Board, he was excellent with his Media Ministry, and taking photos of all-important church events to include taking pictures of church members. So many beautiful stories have been shared by church members of Michael's amazing warmth, contagious smile, dedication to those he loved and his unshakeable faith. Michael was always willing to give support, help, or see something that needed to be done and do it. Michael was a Man of God and we know he is Shining in Heaven.
Michael attended Radcliff Middle School and graduated from North Hardin High School May 27, 1988, located in Radcliff, Kentucky. Michael was active in band from the 6th grade until graduation from high school. Michael played clarinet in the marching band and the symphonic band. Michael completed his sophomore year at New Mexico State University. Michael's future goal was to become a RN.
Michael was a cross country truck driver for approximately six years. For four of those years, Michael was a cross country Trainer, training students to become cross country drivers. When Michael was in his home area (Las Cruces, NM) he often brought his current student home to meet his family. Michael was a dedicated trainer and his students had very high praise for Michael's ability to train them to be the best and safest driver. Michael's students often shared stores about Michael's patience, caring, support and being a lot of fun to be with.
Michael's current employment was with Mesilla Valley Hospital where he worked as a Medical Tech. Michael worked in the adolescence's unit. From wonderful stories shared by his Team mates, Michael was adored by the Teens he worked with, his patience, genuine acceptance of them, kindness, and straightforward approach and his ability to have fun with the Teens was rewarded with the Teens trusting their feelings, fears and hopes with Michael. Michael was a trainer at Mesilla Valley Hospital, teaching CPR and First Aid to new staff and recertifying older staff. Michael wasn't only adored by the Teens, the staff has shared wonderful stories of their work and social interactions with Michael from being a dedicated Team member, caring, supportive and a lot of fun to be with. Michael had the ability to form lasting and meaningful friendships. Some of Michael's continued friendships were with childhood friends; although they were separated by distance they continued to keep in touch.
Michael was a devoted SF 49er's fan and as with everything, stayed loyal to the team win or lose. The fun rivalry between Michael, Brett (brother-in-law) and Don (Brett's father) when the SF 49ers played the Seahawks was hysterically funny.
Michael is survived by his loving parents Douglas and Gayle Black; his loving sister Giavonda Black Laird, who he loved from the moment he found out he was having a "baby sister". Michael has affectionately called Giavonda his "baby girl" (since she was born) which was shorten as they grew older to "B. G.". Giavonda is married to Brett Laird, and Michael loved him as a brother. Michaels' two nephews Aidan and Benjamin Laird calls him "Unkie Michael". To these two little boys the sun and moon rose when their Unkie walked into the room.
Michael is survived by his uncles and aunts: Norman Davis (Patricia), Locust Grove, Georgia; Ronald Davis (Evelyn), Birmingham, Alabama and Evalena Davis, Princeton, New Jersey. First cousins: Marty, Chris, Ronnie, Tennie, Lyjuanda, Miron, Dameion, Annette, Anthony, Elizabeth, Victoria, Natalie, and Christina.
Michael will remain in the hearts of many relatives and a countless number of friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Bethel Second Baptist Church located on 405 E. Hadley Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be James Sharder, Eric Polansky, Don Laird, and Deacon George Foster.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 1, 2019