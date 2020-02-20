|
Michael Edward Smith
Mike E. was the fifth child born to William M. and Elaine Smith. He attended Mesilla Park Elementary, Zia Junior High and graduated from Las Cruces High School.
A plumber by trade he was capable in most phases of building. When he set his mind to a task, carpentry, masonry, or repairing a machine, artistic perfectionism overtook him. He saw beyond the obvious. Mike E. had a genuinely wonderful "sick" sense of humor. He appreciated the outrageous but always grasped the tiny kernels of wisdom within. He grabbed life by the horns although sometimes those horns grabbed him back. He was a kind and generous soul and his family and many friends both two and four legged will sorely miss him. Mike E. was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Elaine, and sister Celeste. He is survived by his siblings: Mary C., Barbara, Bernie and Dennis, (Mattie), nieces and nephews, Tammy, Michelle, Andrew, Davy, Lindsay, Lauren, Hanna and Macklin and many special grand nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a large party of good and faithful friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Chapel, 555 West Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To send condolences please go to www.laz-grahams.com
"STRACTO/ SLIKEY" has left the building.
We all wish Mike E. GODSPEED on his latest adventure.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2020