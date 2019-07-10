|
Michael Findlay
- - Michael Allen Findlay passed away June 26, 2019 in Lancaster, CA after a brief illness. Mike was born June 28, 1958, the son of Bert and Fran Findlay. Mike grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, hunting and fishing with his dad across the great southwest and beyond. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1976 and moved to Green Valley, California a few years later. An electrician by profession and outdoorsman at heart, after 30 years he hung up his tool belt to live the life of a full-time outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, gold prospecting, and raising and training Brittany Spaniel hunting dogs. As a single father, he raised his daughter Sarah, along the way.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Fran Findlay, and his fiancé, Dawn Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Ellis (Chad) of Lancaster, CA, sister, Jacki Griffin and niece, Madeleine Daugherty (Kenneth) of Albuquerque, NM, cousins Jack Arrington and Lana Arrington of Texas, and his beloved dog, Cody. He will be deeply missed by his family, and many long-time friends and neighbors of the Green Valley community.
Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be spread in New Mexico, California, and Alaska. "The old man used to say that the best part of hunting and fishing was the thinking about going and the talking about it after you got back." -Robert Ruark (The Old Man and the Boy)
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019