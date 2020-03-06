|
|
Michael Randell Johnson
Las Cruces - On February 23, 2020 the angels descended to help MICHAEL RANDELL JOHNSON, they said our Lord is awaiting your arrival rise and join us, you shell now rest in peace. Michael was born October 2, 1954 in Las Cruces to Wilbert Johnson and Luciana De La Cruz.
He leaves behind his sisters, Yolanda Berenson, Marta Martinez, Rose Mary De La Cruz, Betty Oldfield, Katusha Johnson, and closest and favorite sister, Pat Sanchez. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Lighthouse Church, 201 S. Solano Drive # D, with Pastor Priscilla Hernandez officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
We will always keep him in our hearts and mind. May he rest in peace.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020