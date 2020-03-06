Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Michael Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Randell Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Randell Johnson Obituary
Michael Randell Johnson

Las Cruces - On February 23, 2020 the angels descended to help MICHAEL RANDELL JOHNSON, they said our Lord is awaiting your arrival rise and join us, you shell now rest in peace. Michael was born October 2, 1954 in Las Cruces to Wilbert Johnson and Luciana De La Cruz.

He leaves behind his sisters, Yolanda Berenson, Marta Martinez, Rose Mary De La Cruz, Betty Oldfield, Katusha Johnson, and closest and favorite sister, Pat Sanchez. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Lighthouse Church, 201 S. Solano Drive # D, with Pastor Priscilla Hernandez officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

We will always keep him in our hearts and mind. May he rest in peace.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -