Michael Ray Avelar
Las Cruces - MICHAEL RAY AVELAR entered eternal life on Tuesday November 26, 2019, with his wife, son and eldest grandson by his side. Michael was born on Monday July 27, 1959, to Arturo Salazar and Gloria Duran Avelar. He was a lifelong resident of Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield High School in 1978. He was a gifted athlete who excelled in many sports. Michael was co-captain of his varsity basketball team and played position of point guard. Michael was a great leader and led his team to many victorious outcomes. Michael also played Varsity baseball for Mayfield High School. In his teen years he played for the Met's baseball team. As an adult he went on to play softball in the GREATER LAS CRUCES SLOW PITCH ASSOCIATION Sanctioned by USSSA. He played in the Gold League. He will be going into the NMUSSSA State Hall of Fame in February, in the Player category.
Michael began his retail career working for Safeway and went on to expand his retail experience working at Smith's, Albertsons and Furrs. He ended his work career working for Walmart and Sams Club for over 19 faithful and loyal years.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed countless fishing and hunting excursions with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his parents Arturo and Gloria Avelar; his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Letty; son Steven Michael Avelar (Ember) of Las Cruces; two daughters, Racquel Marlena Arnett (Jordan) of Fort Drum, New York. Rebecca Jo Prosko (Josh) of El Paso, Texas. His grandsons, Jaron and Abram Avelar and Noah Prosko; his sisters, Bernice Valencia (Joseph), Sandra Cardon (Mario), and his godson Michael Paul Varela all of Las Cruces, and numerous nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Pascual and Josefa Avelar; and maternal grandparents Antonio and Elisa Duran.
A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Heart for the World Church, 1605 S. Valley Drive. A Reception will follow at the Beverly Hills Hall, 150 Hermosa Street from 12 Noon to 4 PM.
Michael will also be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to everyone. He will be greatly and dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Special thanks to Mesilla Valley Hospice and nurse, Anthony Alaniz. Also, Southwest Heart PC, Danielle Ruiz, AGAENP-BC and office staff, Alex, Jesus and Thelma.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019