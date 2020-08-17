1/1
Michael Scott Payne
1967 - 2020
Michael Scott Payne

Las Cruces - Michael Scott Payne was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico on May 31, 1967 and passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 53 surrounded by his Mother, Daughter, and Son.

Scott was born to father Lloyd Payne and mother Sarah Leimkiller. He enjoyed playing sports from an early age and played football at Goddard High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He coached his daughter's basketball and son's t-ball teams.

His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led to him enlisting in the Air Force at age 21. During his 20 years, he received many awards and toured in the United Arab Emirates in 2007.

After retirement, Scott spent more time with his family and worked as a commercial truck driver, most recently at Wild West in Las Cruces. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, camping, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Scott was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, siblings Mark Payne, Amy Ruwe and Kathryne Payne, children Keifer Payne and Kelsey Hayduk, son-in-law, Chad Hayduk and grandsons, Carson (4) and Corbin (2) Hayduk.

A private memorial service will be held for friends and family followed by burial with military honors at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces, NM.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005.









Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
