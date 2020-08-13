Michael Trujillo
Las Cruces - Michael David Trujillo died at age 37, on August 4, 2020 in San Diego California.
Michael was born October 11, 1982 in Las Cruces N.M. to Conni Crouse Solis and Edward Trujillo.
Michael graduated from Onate High School in 2001. Michael was a very talented wrestler, boxer, tattoo artist, and comedian. Michael had a great work ethic and was a welder amongst other various traits. Michael loved God, his children, family, and friends. Michael loved with his whole heart and would give his life for those he loved.
Michael is survived by his parents Conni Crouse Solis and Richard Solis, father Edward Trujillo, grandpa, Sonny Crouse, grandma Concepcion Trujillo, his children Ismael Trujillo, Sonny Robledo, and their mother Rosalinda Robledo, Xander Trujillo, Adriel Trujillo, Iris Trujillo, and their mother Erica Rodriguez. His siblings, Monica Trujillo, Krystina Solis, Ezekiel Solis, Renee Solis, and Amanda Trujillo. His uncle Matthew Crouse, Aunts Vicki Henley, Terri Smith, Uncle Mariano Trujillo, Aunt Carla Chavez, Anet Trujillo, nieces and nephews Amery Chavez, Charles Chavez, Yessenia Robledo, Nevaeh Garner, James III Garner, and Keonn Powell, Willow Grace Solis. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and a world of people that loved and adored Michael.
Michael is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Ginny Crouse and his grandfather Charlie Trujillo.
Services are scheduled for 10:30 am on August 21, 2020 at First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial Las Cruces NM 88012.
