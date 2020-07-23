Michael Walter Charles
Anthony - Michael Walter Charles was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to John H. Charles and Winifred Dabin Charles on June 25, 1951. He died suddenly at home on July 20, 2020. Michael spent his childhood in La Mesa, NM and graduated from Gadsden High School, Dona Ana County in 1968. Michael joined the Air Force after high school and during a tour in Germany met his first wife Marga. They married and returned to the United States while Michael was still in the Air Force. He was medically discharged and returned to civilian life. Michael and Marga had two children Mark and Steven. Marga and the children returned to Germany after they divorced. Michael was also married to Karen Soldwick and divorced and later married Patricia Gamboa in 2000. Patricia (Patty) and Michael were married until 2015 when they divorced but remained best friends until Michael's death.
Michael was self-employed after his military service and owned the Thunderbird Chevron Service Station and later the Dyer Chevron Service Station both in El Paso, Texas. He moved to the Walter Lewis Farm near the Anthony Country Club to help Walter and Betty with the farm. Michael lived at the farm until his death.
Michael was preceded in death by his father John H. Charles and his mother Winifred Dabin Charles of La Mesa, NM
He is survived by sons Mark and Steven of Reifenberg, Germany; his brother Jeffrey J. (Barbara) Charles of Tempe, Az. and their daughters, Tracy (Phil) Schindler and their children Meghan and Abigail of Cave Creek, Az; Melissa Charles of Tempe, Az.; Brian (Kathy) Charles and children Patricia E. Charles of Chicago, Brian Justin Charles and daughter Alizahia Marie of Corpus Christi, John (Sonya) Charles of San Antonio, Marykathryn Charles and Matthew Charles of Corpus Christi.
Michael's favorite activities were fishing, hunting and play golf with his friends. It was rare to see Michael without his dog, first Pumpkin and later Taz, driving around the farm in his pickup. Michael's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread around his favorite camping area near Lake Roberts. All his camping buddies know where that is located.
Memorials in Michael's name can be given to Anthony Community Cemetery, The American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are being handled by La Paz-Graham Funeral Home. 555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, NM. Any service or memorial is pending due to the Covid-19 restrictions to gatherings. To sign the online guest book, go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
.