Michaele "Mickey" Galvan
March 13, 1951 - December 13, 2019
Micaela (Michaele) Galvan, known to my family as 'Nego, Negs, Auntie Negs' and to my friends as 'Mickey'.
I am leaving behind my brother John and Anita Galvan, sisters Josie Baldonado and Edward and Lydia Evaro; nieces, Deborah Sanchez, Yvonne Galvan, Lisa Jenkins, Priscilla Baldonado; nephews John "Lilo" Galvan, Joel Bustamante, Robin Evaro, their families and God-daughter Violette L'Heureux-Betz. Preceded in death by my parents Juan and Micaela Galvan; niece Frances Galvan; and Misti Loo, my beloved little dog of 14 years who filled my life with joy.
I decided to share a bit of my life with you—because nobody really knows how unbelievable it was. I was born and raised in Las Cruces and attended Grandview Elementary where I was princess in 3rd grade and Maypole Festival Queen in 6th grade. At Court Jr. High, I enjoyed being a Bullpup cheerleader in the 8th grade and Head cheerleader in the 9th grade. I began my working career in 1966 at both A&W Root Beer Stands in Las Cruces as a carhop until I graduated in 1969 from Las Cruces High School. People back then just loved those Papa and Mama burgers and Tacos but we had to worry about curfew permits and work permits. That was such a fun job! The cute guys from Gadsden would come into town and flirt with us—my sister wound up marrying one, I wasn't so lucky. At 18 years old, I left to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, DC. That was the most wonderful experience I could have asked for. Without even talking to my parents, I interviewed for a position with the FBI. Well, I got the job and needed to be in Washington in a month! I went home and talked to my parents ...Mom yelled 'NO!' but my Daddy said yes and he was right. He humbly gave me money to fly and get there on time. For a small- town girl who had only been out of NM with Daddy and Mommy to visit Tio Poncho in California, I grew up fast. My first apartment was in Alexandria, VA, where I got to see the Nation's Capitol along with all our beautiful monuments; crossing the George Washington Bridge everyday into the Pentagon to pick up people on the bus. It was filled to capacity. It was so full that they would fall asleep and snore and I admit, I would laugh at the faces and noises they made. I had never even been on a bus before. When it would rain which was often, I would forget my umbrella on the bus. Next day I would ask the bus driver and he would say, 'girl, you need to check at 12th and Penn, they got like 100 there!' In 1970 I was able to go the NMSU Final Four in College Park, Maryland where we had a grand time with our home team! My Daddy was right, he knew I had to grow up and make my own decisions. My job at the FBI was in the International Recording Section working on manual fingerprint cards since there were no rotary files and other national and international cases. It was great when the weather got over 80 degrees (since they only had swamp coolers back then, they would let us go for the day and we would go site seeing or shopping! The best thing about it was that it happened almost daily in the summer). The night life was the best. We would go dance with the German boys that were training at Ft. Belvoir, VA, and the greatest house parties! I remember people telling me that going to the East Coast was a bad idea. They put the fear of death in me about how people there were not like here. I met the most wonderful people there that I never forgot. Upon return, I began working for Raytheon Company at WSMR, NM, on the HAWK Missile Systems at Launch Complex-32. This was the beginning of a fascinating world of defense contracting. After working on the SAM-D (Surface-to-Air Missile-Development) I was moved to support the PATRIOT Program at Launch Complex-38. In 1980, I was asked to join the Assault Breaker Program with Martin-Marietta Corp., Orlando, FL. The problem was that I had to wait 3 months before the program came to WSMR. I talked to my Daddy and he advised me to take a job in Albuquerque, NM, while WSMR set up their program. I went to work for Pertec Computer Corporation and absolutely hated it! All I did was type but I stuck it out and I'm so glad I did! The training and experience that I learned while working at Martin Marietta Corporation was the just the beginning to an awesome adventure. I was humbled to receive a degree in Administration from International Business College and was named Valedictorian of the class of 1984. I still remember the dress I wore that night. I received it at the old Branigan Library and my parents were there. My Award was printed on a piece of paper and I still have it framed. I then went on to receive various certifications from the Industrial Security Defense Investigative Service, Department of Defense which basically means I processed security clearances for all our employees. After learning the ropes at Martin Marietta and trying my best to learn the way the Assault Breaker missile worked, I realized that I was doing it all wrong! I had about 15-20 engineers who didn't want to charge the missile; they thought it was menial, they wanted to play Pinochle. They taught me how to missile charge and I ran with it. I received the 'Employee of the Year Award' where I served as Mission Historian/Facility Security Officer/Human Resources. That was a great award because they flew me to Orlando, FL and I got to see Disneyworld but Epcot was just going up. After that program ended, I began working with the Illinois Institute of Technology Research Institute (IITRI), Chicago, IL., where my travels took me to places that I would never have imagined I'd visit. Being able to witness and support programs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH; Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, AL; Jet Propulsion Laboratory, San Diego, CA; Kirkland Airforce Base, Albuquerque, NM; Edwards Air Force Base in California was so exciting. Because my job was classified, I couldn't carry a camera and there was no social media. I saw the most fascinating stuff that I never could share with my family. No cell phones, no Facebook to record all the amazing things I was experiencing. I was humbled to receive the 'Commitment to Excellence Award' from the Illinois Institute of Technology, IITRI/Chicago, Microwave and Electro-Optics Division, WSMR, NM, where we supported various defense contracts all over the country in advanced microwave and electro-optics and counter-measures. After 17 years with IITRI and after completion of the work here, I was given the option of moving to Chicago and continue my tenure with them. I decided to try something different here at home and began working at the Las Cruces Police Dept., Records Division. Though I met many friends there, I felt like a 'fish out of water.' I missed missiles and launchers and testing! Working with defense contractors for 33+ years, I knew that was in my blood so I applied at TMC Design, Las Cruces. My love for dogs convinced me to take a part-time office position with the Dona Ana Humane Society Animal Shelter. I was, again, humbled to receive the 'Employee of the Season' award. I'm very proud of my awards-I worked very hard for them! Please don't take this as 'bragging' because I had my own (ancient) 'Hidden Figures' moments with missile flights, mission historian, missile battery charging and technical support along with other security responsibilities. Who would have thought that a home town girl from Tornillo Street would have had a chance to have lived and learned. As I look back at all the experiences in my life, I have memories of so many places that I hold dear to my heart and would not trade it for the world. Never would I have imagined that I could accomplish all this if not for the grace of God. It was a pure joy to lead Bible Studies for the women at the Dona Ana County Detention Center under Chaplain David Beam from 1997-1999. I was grateful to have been used by God to minister to these women. Please come join me and my family at my Celebration of Life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at La Paz-Grahams with Pastor Ruben Valenzuela. Interment of cremains will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. I do have to mention that I met Pastor Ruben about 19-20 years ago and I would tell him that I wanted him to give the message at my Celebration of Life. He would tell me, 'No, you're too young!' Every time I would see him, he would tell me 'No, you're too young!' I always wanted him to send me home. My heart is broken that I have to leave behind my small family and lots of friends. That is why I want to tell them that they made my life so beautiful that our Lord knows I never lacked anything. To my sisters, Josie and Lydia and her husband, Edward, they did everything for me. They were my strength when I was giving up-My nieces and nephews, Chuck 'Indy' and Lisa Baldonado Jenkins who checked on me every day and showered me with my every need. Karl and Priscilla Baldonado Gonzales who blessed me with everything they could to make me comfortable. To my nephew and niece, Johnny 'Lilo' and Maria Galvan who came to see me and every time they came back home from Kansas, they brought me a million laughs and so much love. My special thanks to my neighbors, Johnny and Jean Rivera, who did everything for me without even asking. Thank you to Dr. Constance Wash and her fabulous staff for their excellent care; Mt. View Infusion Team, especially Mrs. Janelle Outlaw and Celeste Ballgaman and the MMC Infusion staff who first took me in for my 1st of 59 chemo sessions—I was scared. To my cousins, Belinda Ramirez and Henrietta Salazar, thank you for always checking on me and all the gifts! I will never forget my 2 closest, lifetime friends Freda Flores and Mary Ann Flores for sharing their love since Kindergarten. I would also like to thank the staff and nurses of Mesilla Valley Hospice, La Posada, for their compassionate care.
So my friends, if I haven't seen you in a while or we have missed each other along the way, just know that I've 'Gone Home.' Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and the Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz-Grahams, 555 W. Amador Avenue, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Garden.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019