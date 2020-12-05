1/1
Mickey Chavez
1917 - 2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Great Grandmother Mickey Chavez peacefully passed from this life on November 27, 2020 at Melendres Elderly Care Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was 103 years old. Mickey was born on December 2, 1917 to Samuel Hidalgo and Conception (Chonita) Padilla Hidalgo, in Hillsboro, New Mexico.

Mickey and her husband Manuel lived in Silver City and were well known in the community as they were owners and operators of the "Chavez Café'" for many years. After selling the business they lived and worked in California, then moved to Lakeside Arizona where while in their 70's they built their own home from the ground up. In their late 80's they moved back to Las Cruces to be closer to their family.

Those left to mourn her passing are her son Robert (Bobby) Chavez, companion Rosalinda Middleton of Las Cruces and Palmdale California. Delia Chavez Bourguet of Las Cruces New Mexico and Dora Chavez and her husband Manuel Garcia of Chino California. 9 Grand Children, 12 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Many beloved Nieces and Nephews. Sisters-in-Law Annie Monge of Las Cruces and Isabel Chavez of Silver City.

She was preceded by her husband of seventy seven years, Manuel Montoya Chavez; her Parents; brothers, Arthur, Vicente, and Max Hidalgo; and Sisters Helen H (Mena) Valdez, Stella H (Pini) Chavez, Louisa H Acosta, and Virginia H Torres: Great Grandson Raymond Estrella; Granddaughter Michelle Rene Ponce; Granddaughter Gloria Chavez; and Great Great Grandson Dylon Scott Chavez.

According to her wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home Las Cruces NM 88005.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
