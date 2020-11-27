Miguel "Mickey" A. Baeza
Anthony - MIGUEL "MICKEY" A. BAEZA, age 79, resident of Anthony, left his dwelling place on earth Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born May 19, 1941 in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico to Porfirio and Modesta B. Baeza. "Mickey", as he was fondly known to family and friends was the youngest of 8 children. At a very young age, Miguel's family moved to Anthony, where he was raised and resided the rest of his life. He graduated from Gadsden High School Class of 1962 and shortly after became part of the Armed Forces in the United States Army and was also a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Miguel was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. Overall friend. He loved chatting with friends, family, and strangers-no matter the topic. He always had a relevant story due to his experiences that he would share. He was a fair, honest, giving, loving, honorable man; admired, respected, and loved by many. His dedication to his family and loved ones was apparent. His family was his passion, his pride, and his joy. He will be eternally missed and loved.
He served two years with distinction as a Sergeant in Vietnam, including aiding his wounded lieutenant when they were in combat. He received several commendations including: Army Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, and marksman rifle badge. He continued to show his loyalty as a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 4384. His dedication to our country and his bravery were always evident. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as comrades and family will attest.
Shortly after his honorable discharge, he met his wife of 53 years, Carmen. They have three children; Isela B. Lozano (Sergio), Michael Baeza Jr. (Guadalupe) and Monica Baeza-Gonzalez (Frank). He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Marlyann Lozano-Enriquez, Ashly Lozano, Jon-Mikel Baeza, Marisa Abeyta, John Andrew Baeza, and seven great-grandchildren. Other's left behind to mourn are his sisters; Josefa Cortez and Enedina Zamora both of Anthony; Antonia Aguilar and Merced Garcia both of California, and Emma Marquez of Mexico as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road where he will be laid to rest. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to immediately family only. (Ten People Only)
Serving as casket bearers will be Ruben Baeza, Sergio Lozano, Frank Gonzalez, and Edward Enriquez. Honorary bearers are Michael Baeza and John Andrew Baeza
