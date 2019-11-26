|
Miguel "Mike" C. Mancha
Las Cruces - MIGUEL "MIKE" CONTRERAS MANCHA, age 81, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 8, 1938 to Antonio and Marcelina Contreras Mancha. In 1993, Mike retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and shortly thereafter returned as a civilian employee for another ten years. A graduate from Las Cruces High School Class of 1957, Mike was an avid baseball player where the Bulldawgs won the State Championship that year. He also enjoyed playing softball and fast-pitch for Landis and Church League Holy Cross. Mike loved spending time with his granddaughters watching them play sports and going to their school activities.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty years, Cruz Morales Mancha of the family home; three sons, Mike Mancha Jr., Danny Mancha (Cindy) and David Mancha; eight daughters, Irene Solomon (Bob), Linda Gonzales (Pete), Joanna Powels (Willie), Anna Mancha, Vicki Mancha, Rosemary Jonas (Ray), April LaFevre (Lonnie) and Rene Mancha; three brothers, Benny Mancha (Eva), Gary Mancha (Bertha) and Tony Mancha Jr. (Elva); five sisters, Rose Robles (Abel), Alice Tarango (Fred), Juana Triste, Estella Gamez, and Helen Garcia (Jesus). Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Jonathan and Sab; sister, Genoveva Mancha; nephews, Gary Mancha Jr., and Jonah Frausto; three brothers-in-law, Joe Triste, Sr., Aurelio "Lelo" and Guadalupe "Lupe" Morales.
Calling hours for Mr. Mancha will be from 2 PM to 6 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ray Jonas, Lonnie LaFevre, Danny Mancha, Mike Mancha Jr., Eliza Mancha and Jazmyne LaFevre.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019