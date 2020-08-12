Miguel Lunares
Las Cruces - MIGUEL H. LUNARES age 56, of Las Cruces, passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born April17, 1964 in Artesia, NM to Esteban and Felisitas Lunares. Miguel was a Catholic and a mechanic. He was also a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Those left to mourn his passing are his mother Felisitas Lunares of Las Cruces, a son Michael Lunares of California, two daughters, Anna Maria Lunares and Priscilla Lunares both of California, a brother Alex Hernandez of Artesia, two sisters, Yoland Lunares of Oklahoma, and Elena Lunares of Las Cruces, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Esteban Lunares, brothers, Jose Hernandez, Rodrigo Lunares and Leo Lunares.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com