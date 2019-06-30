Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Mike Montoya Obituary
Mike Montoya

Las Cruces -

Mike E. Montoya (Micky) passed away on June 24th, 2019 in Las Cruces. Mike was born in Las Cruces to Miguel and Juanita Montoya on January 20th, 1943. He was married to Norma on February 15, 1969. Mike is preceded in death by his son James, his parents Miguel and Juanita, his brother Vicente, and sister Virginia. Mike is survived by his wife Norma, their children Michael, Steve, Paul, Peter, Judy and spouse Manny Avalos, Lisa and spouse Darian Guzman, his sister Bessie Estrada, Connie (Chelo) Valles, Jennie Barela, and his many nieces and nephews. He also has 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A visitation is scheduled for Monday July 1st, 2019 from 6 to 7 pm, and the rosary to follow at 7pm. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements are with La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019
